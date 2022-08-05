Mason County Fiscal Court and Mason County Schools are teaming up to “Stuff the Bus for Letcher County,” to send help to those who were affected by recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Beginning today, Aug.4 and continuing through Aug. 6, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., each day, donations of needed items can be dropped off at Mason County High School, according to Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill.

The items will be loaded onto a school bus and once it is full, it will head to Letcher County to deliver the relief items. Mason County Commissioner Joe McKay will be behind the wheel for the trip east, McNeill said.

Items needed include bottled water, canned foods, can openers, paper products, hygiene products and cleaning supplies.

Parts of eastern Kentucky received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches (20-27 centimeters) over 48 hours last week, resulting in the flooding in several counties, including Perry, Letcher, Floyd, Pike, Clay, Knott and Breathitt counties.

There have been three confirmed deaths in Letcher County and 37 confirmed deaths throughout the affected area, according to information from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.