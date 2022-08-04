“Hometown Drag,” a narrative documentary film written and produced by former Maysville resident Erin Waggoner, is premiering at the Russell Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Waggoner said she was inspired to make the documentary this year when she returned to Maysville to visit her family and saw how much the culture has changed and grown.

“I grew up in Maysville in the 1980’s-90s, it wasn’t easy. My mom called it a sad life which isn’t untrue. I was a quiet kid and I didn’t go looking for queer culture — I was in the closet. Back then being a queer kid in Maysville, well it wasn’t a good life,” Waggoner said.

According to Waggoner, the documentary is focused on “queer culture” through the Barrel House drag-queen shows.

“I was just like wow when I visited Maysville earlier this year and discovered there was a drag queen show at Barrel House and that it had been going on for a few years, like I never in a million years would have believed it. I started doing research,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner had moved away from Maysville in 2005, moving back briefly between 2013-2014 before moving once again to Connecticut to pursue her doctorate; she said she had no idea how accepting Maysville had become of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I found out that Mason County is one of only 10 counties in Kentucky that passed the Fairness Ordinance,” she said.

Maysville’s Board of Commissioners recognized that state and federal law did not protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination; on June 8, 2018, commissioners enacted the Fairness Ordinance at the recommendation of the Commission on Human Rights.

“I live in Virginia now and have two foster children I’m trying to adopt. I live openly and am accepted in my community and in my career which even 10 years ago would not be the case,” Waggoner said.

Waggoner is a college professor with multiple degrees and a doctorate. She said when she was a kid she put all of her concentration on academics and received several scholarships.

The documentary has been funded and produced solely by Waggoner.

“I could have used funding but never heard back about the grant applications I put in,” Waggoner said.

While Waggoner produced and edited the film on her own, she said she still owes gratitude to many people for helping her with the documentary.

“I am so thankful to everybody who had a part in the film at the Barrel House and all those who have supported me in this,” Waggoner said.