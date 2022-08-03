Part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) along the North Fork of the Licking River in Mason County will be closed during daytime work hours this month as Kentucky Department of Highways crews make slide repairs, officials said Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 8, crews will close Kentucky 419 around mile marker 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday to install steel T-rail to support the embankment. Barricades will be placed at Clift Pike and Key Pike, with only local traffic permitted past up to the work site.

The road will reopen overnight, but traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Expect delays. When the road is closed, traffic can use Kentucky 324 and Kentucky 11 to detour. Work is expected to take about three to four weeks to complete.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.