GEORGETOWN, Ohio —Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis is investigating a robbery during which a gun was allegedly used.

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 Ohio 125 in Georgetown, was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has been identified as Andrew T. Finley, 32. He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of the robbery, Finley was wearing overalls, white/black Sketchers gym shoes and had a black bandana. He was last seen operating a silver 2005 Nissan four-door vehicle with front-end damage. The front end of the vehicle has white duct tape and the vehicle is missing one fog light.

The last known address for Finley is 3036 Ohio 125, Hamersville, Ohio.

The vehicle had an Ohio Temporary license plate of P272284. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Georgetown Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol all participated in the initial response and investigation.

Finley was taken into custody by Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, without incident, officials said. He was then transported to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and is currently being held at the Brown County Jail on $100,000 bail.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated menacing and theft against Finley.