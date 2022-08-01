Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration continues to rebound after two years of stasis, with 8,486 new voters added in June.

“Voter registration is back,” said Adams. “Before the fall campaign heats up and early voting starts, now is a good time to check your voter information at govoteky.com.”

In June, 5,733 voters were removed from the rolls, Adams said. That’s 3,251 deceased voters, 1,350 voters convicted of felonies, 948 who moved out of state, 115 voters who voluntarily de-registered, 66 adjudged mentally incompetent, and three duplicate registrations.

Republican registrants account for 45.2 percent of the electorate, with 1,612,060 voters. Republican registration increased by 3,857 voters, a 0.24 percent increase. Democratic registrants account for 45.1 percent of the electorate, with 1,609,569 voters. Democratic registration dropped by 2,754, a 0.17 percent decrease.

Voters with other affiliations, including independent, account for 9.7 percent of the electorate, with 345,674 voters. “Other” registration increased by 1,650 voters, a 0.48 percent increase.

To check your voter registration status, contact your county clerk’s office.