Kenton Pointe Assisted Living Center invites the public to join them for a free seminar to learn more about the Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefit on August 10 at 2 p.m.

During this informational session, representatives will offer support and guidance to help you navigate possible VA financial benefits to assist with the costs of assisted living. The free session will provide information about qualifying and how to apply for the benefit.

Janet D. White, Kenton Pointe Assisted Living Residence director, said, “We are pleased to offer this informational seminar for Veterans in our area. Many Veterans and widows of Veterans are not aware that there is a benefit that will help pay for assisted living and long-term care. In addition to Mr. Ashby, we will have some family members of residents who have successfully completed the application process and their loved ones are receiving the benefit that they so deserve.”

For more information about the event or to R.S.V.P call Kenton Pointe Assisted Living at 606-759-0311.