The Provost of Maysville Community and Technical College, Dr. Thomas Ware, celebrated his last day at MCTC on Tuesday, July 26.

Ware has been provost of MCTC since 2017 and said he enjoyed his time at the college but he is looking forward to a new position.

“I’ve been given a position as vice president of Academics at Hinds Community college in Raymond, Miss., and will be again working with Dr. Vasik (former president of MCTC); I’m looking forward to the move as we’ll be closer to family,” Ware said.

Ware said he will miss the faculty and staff as well as the students at MCTC and that they have been through a lot together the last few years.

“We have just been through one of the most challenging times for higher education in history with the two years in the pandemic; I was fortunate to be here working with a great leadership team and we were still able to move forward and build new programs,” Ware said.

According to Ware, there are many new programs and majors now available through MCTC, such as physical therapy assistant, aviation maintenance technician and human services among others.

“I’m happy to have been here and able to help get us through the last few years here at MCTC but I’ve missed a lot of birthdays and Christmases and other holidays; this is a good move,” Ware said.

Ware said he has another eight years before retirement, he’s worked in various states but anticipates this move as his last and bids a fond farewell to Kentucky and MCTC.