This year’s M2M Paddlefest is set for July 30, organizers of the event said.

Nearly 80 kayakers from the area as well as out of town will gather at the Lively Lady Campground to be shuttled to their starting points at either Manchester, Ohio’s Kinfolk Landing or Moyer’s Winery. The shuttle leaves at 8:30 a.m. for the Manchester put in and 9:30 a.m. for the Moyer’s put in.

Depending on the starting location the paddle should take three to four hours, officials said. The Kinfolk Landing paddle typically takes four hours while the Moyer’s paddle takes approximately three hours.

The event is sponsored by the Lively Lady Campground and Marina and O’Rourke’s Pub. Proceeds will be donated to the local nonprofit, Sprinkles of Hope, which employs individuals with disabilities.

The kayakers will follow on the Ohio side of the river and support boats will be placed throughout the route, organizers said. Those wanting to participate who do not have a kayak may reserve one through MoonDoggie LIVERee from Manchester.

Those bringing their own kayak,must drop it at the put-in spot they select and arrange for pick up after. Vehicles will not be left at the drop-in locations.

“This event means so much to us at Sprinkles of Hope. We see how hard the Cluxton Family and Norbert Gallenstein work to make it happen each year and most importantly do so in a safe manner so that no one gets hurt. We are very excited for this year’s event,” Meagan Brannon, co-founder of Sprinkles of Hope, said.

The day will be capped off with a free concert that will take place on Market Street in front of O’Rourke’s Pub in downtown Maysville. The Nickell Alley Band will be performing starting at 6 p.m.

Questions or payments can be made by calling 606-564-3933 or 606-584-0061.