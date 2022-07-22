Maysville City Commission approved the first reading this week of a solar ordinance that will prohibit any industrial solar installations within city limits.

The vote on the issue was three-two with Commissioners David Cartmell, Victor McKay and Ann Brammer voting in favor of the amended ordinance and Mayor Debra Cotterill and Commissioner Andrew Wood voting against.

Members of the Joint Planning Commission voted in May to forward their recommendations for regulating solar energy systems to city and county commissioners.

County Commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance in June and a final reading on July 12.

The county, unlike city commission, opted to approve the ordinance as submitted by the JPC.

City commissioners amended the ordinance prohibiting large-scale solar energy systems in the city. Intermediate and small-scale solar operations will be permitted in some zoning classifications, primarily industrial, for on-site use only. Setbacks would adhere to current regulations in those zones and would apply to side and back areas of the facility only with no front sites allowed.

Commissioners also changed noise limits to comply with current city regulations.

Cartmell, who voted in favor the ordinance adopted by the city, said he has never been in favor of large-scale solar operations in the city.

A second reading of the ordinance is expected to be held July 26 during another special meeting and the ordinance in place by Aug. 4, officials said.

Three companies have expressed interest in developing solar installations in the May’s Lick area of Mason County — National Grid Renewables, Innergex, and Acciona. Innergex currently operates two projects in the area in Brown and Highland counties in Ohio.

If a project is sited in Mason County, construction will take about a year and could require as many as 500 construction workers, officials said. Full-time workers at a completed site would number about 10.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff.