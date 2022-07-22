Local health officials said they are seeing an increase in positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the area and are asking the public for assistance.

“Although it’s too early to sound an alarm, I feel the public needs to made aware of the increase in the number of positive cases that have been reported to us,” Buffalo Trace District Health Department Director Victor McKay said.

“There have been 139 cases reported for our district of Mason and Robertson counties. Through yesterday, Mason County has processed a hundred and twenty-one cases and Robertson has seen their numbers increase to 18,” McKay said.

The increase in positive cases has been attributed to the Omicron BA.5 variant as it transitions to becoming the dominant subvariant throughout the health district’s service area as well as the state and the country.

“According to Kentucky Department of Public Health, the Omicron BA.5 variant has taken center stage as case counts continue to rise across the state,” McKay said.

With festivals, county fairs and other social gatherings in full swing, McKay said people should enjoy their summer but just be aware COVID-19 is still active.

“People should just keep in the back of their mind contracting COVID-19 is as real today as it was nearly two years ago. Play it safe. Wash your hands and keep plenty of hand sanitizer close by,” McKay said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said he and Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill are monitoring the local numbers,

“Mayor Cotterill, Director McKay and I consistently keep an eye on COVID numbers for Maysville and Mason County, and more importantly, are constantly communicating, not only with each other, but with our local medical providers across Mason County,” McNeill said.

Despite the increase in cases, numbers are nowhere near the peak from late last year and early this year, he said.

“While numbers, both locally and statewide are up, Governor Andy Beshear, on our weekly call this morning, made the case that we’re only at about 20 percent of the previous peaks we’ve seen statewide,” McNeill said.

“Ultimately, the data is clear: Make sure you are vaccinated and boosted. If you’re not vaccinated and you catch COVID, it’s pretty bad and can become very dangerous. If you’re vaccinated but not boosted, it limits the impact and lessens the symptoms, similar to a bad flu. Those that are vaccinated and boosted tend to have only mild symptoms. That’s what the data shows and highlights the importance of getting vaccinated and getting boosted,” McNeill said.

To date, there have been 5,521 cases reported in Mason County. Of that number, 5,379 have recovered while 34 remain active through Tuesday. There have been 108 COVID-19 related deaths since reporting began in 2020.

McKay said there is still plenty of COVID-19 vaccine available to those who have not received or have been putting it off. “We all vaccine available, including first and second doses, as well as two doses of boost vaccine.”

“From a local systemic level, I can’t say enough about Victor, Mayor, and our local healthcare resources. From the Health Department to our local providers, everyone continues to pull together and in the same direction. Communication is critical and our healthcare providers do an excellent job at that, facilitated by our Health Department. As a community, we’re lucky to have such phenomenal healthcare resources here in Mason County and I appreciate all they do,” McNeill said.

Vaccine clinics at the Mason County Health Center are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. And from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Robertson County Health Center.

COVID-19 vaccine is available to children six months of age and older. Children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccine.

If you would like to make an appointment, please go to our website, www.buffalotracehealth.com, click “Make an Appointment” or call 606-564-9447 for Mason County or 606-724-5222 for Robertson County to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are welcomed.