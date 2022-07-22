On Saturday, July 23, the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall is coming to Brooksville and will be available for viewing between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The wall project started in 2017 and only holds the names of the 1,108 Kentuckians who were either killed/captured or missing in action in the Vietnam war.

According to the website the wall is modeled after the two replicas of the Vietnam Wall which travel all over the U.S. and contain more than 58,000 names of fallen heroes.

Like the bigger wall, the Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall does not have a permanent residence; it travels all year to every county in Kentucky.

There are many Kentucky families of fallen heroes who aren’t able to travel to see the original wall in which resides in Washington which is why the traveling wall was created.

The Traveling Kentucky Vietnam Wall will be on display on the Bracken County Courthouse lawn. The nearby Haley House museum also has a veteran’s exhibit for the public to tour.