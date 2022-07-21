Meadowview Regional Medical Center published its community benefit report for the 2021 calendar year this week.

This yearly report outlines specific ways the hospital is positively contributing to the Buffalo Trace Region and spotlights the various ways it is working to support the health and well-being of the community it calls home – an investment which has become increasingly essential in recent years, officials with the hospital said.

“Our mission of Making Communities Healthier has always been a fundamental part of succeeding as a community leader in the Buffalo Trace Region,” said Joe Koch, MRMC chief executive officer. “Being part of LifePoint Health, a growing diversified healthcare delivery network, allows us to continue to uphold our legacy of care and community leadership, and cultivate an environment where people choose to come for care. We accomplished this thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our remarkable team of providers, employees, and the support of those we serve.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s 2021 community benefit report highlights its continued efforts to meet the growing healthcare needs of its community through welcoming new providers, adding and expanding service lines and continually investing in its facilities and healthcare technology. For example, in 2021, the hospital added 28 providers in anesthesiology, emergency care, general surgery, hospital medicine, OB/GYN, pediatric dentistry and teleradiology; and made more than $7 million in capital improvements, including a renovated cancer treatment center with a new CT Simulator, linear accelerator, and new anesthesia machines.

Additionally, MRMC made a donation of more than $7,826,000 in health services to those in need, demonstrating its continuous commitment to ensuring everyone has access to care, regardless of their ability to pay, officials said.

The health care facility is also devoted to creating environments where providers want to practice and employees want to work, according to officials. In 2021, the hospital distributed more than $31,559,300 in salaries, wages and benefits for its more than 360 employees, and contributed more than $71,300 in professional development and tuition assistance so all its employees can have the opportunity to learn, grow and improve the care they provide their patients.

This year’s annual report also showcases several examples of how MRMC is continually seeking ways to make a positive impact in the communities it serves, extending far beyond the physical walls of its facilities. Last year, the organization paid $800,000 in local and state taxes, displaying its commitment to fiscal responsibility in an effort to boost the Buffalo Trace Region’s economic well-being. The hospital is also honored to continue its support of local activities and organizations that contributes to making the community healthier, including Hospice of Hope, Mason County Sherriff’s Department, Maysville Rotary Club, Oleika Shriners, Tom Browning’s Boys and Girls Club and Mason County High School.

“We are proud to call the Buffalo Trace Region our home and feel truly privileged to contribute to its well-being,” said Koch. “We are also incredibly grateful for and inspired by the support our communities have shown us in recent years. As we consider the future of Meadowview Regional Medical Center, we are so excited to continue improving the way we serve our neighbors and communities.”

Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s complete 2021 community benefit report is available www.MeadowviewRegional.com/Community-Benifit-Report.