An anti-Semitic post on social media has the Bracken County Republican Party facing backlash from across the nation.

The post appeared on the group’s Facebook page on Friday and was aimed at newly-confirmed ATF Director Steve Dettlebach.

“A Jewish anti-gun activist, Steve Dettlebach, has just been made director of the ATF,” the post read. “The Jewish junta is getting stronger and more aggressive.”

“Junta” is defined as a military or political group that rules a country after taking power by force, according to on-line dictionaries.

Who posted the statement on the group’s Facebook page has not been revealed, although Karin Kirkindol, chair of the county GOP, told news outlets that the page was hacked and that she made the decision to take down the page because of the hurtful nature of the post.

“The post does not represent the views or values of the Bracken County Republican Party,” Kirkindol told The Ledger Independent. “We condemn its content in the strongest possible terms.”

The Senate confirmed Dettlebach on last week along mostly party lines vote of 48-46, with only Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) voting to confirm.

Kentucky GOP spokesman Sean Southard media outlets that the state party condemns the post and wants to make clear that the post does not represent the party’s values.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Jewish Council said on Friday “The antisemitic post today by the Bracken County Republican Party was absolutely unacceptable. We appreciate the quick condemnation from Party chair Kirkindol, but the message went beyond inappropriate and insensitive, and further inquiry is needed. Hate has no place in Kentucky.”

An email to State Rep. William Lawrence, a Republican who represents Bracken County in the state legislature, asking for comment on the incident were not returned by press time.