MAYSVILLE — The campuses of Maysville Community and Technical College will host open houses for Fall semester students.

Each campus of MCTC will host a fall open house for interested students on Wednesday, August 3 from Noon until 6 p.m.

Those attending will be able to tour campus facilities as well as meet with admissions, financial aid and business office representatives to help complete the enrollment process.

“We’re excited to open our campuses for traditional open houses again,” said Jessica Kern, chief officer of Enrollment and Student Services. “This is a great opportunity for students to stop by, tour our state-of-the-art facilities and get registered for classes in one quick trip.”

Students that have attended MCTC in the past but have not yet completed a degree are also encouraged to attend the event.

“We understand that sometimes life gets in the way,” said Kern. “If a student has taken classes in the past but didn’t complete a degree, now is a great time to come back and finish what they started.”

Previous students can arrange for a free degree audit by visiting https://maysville.kctcs.edu/landing/open-house.aspx. The audit will evaluate previous college coursework to determine what might be needed to complete a degree or credential.

“Students are often surprised to learn how close they are to graduating,” said Kern in reference to the degree audit.

Fall classes at the college begin on August 15.

To learn more about the fall open house as MCTC campuses visit https://maysville.kctcs.edu/landing/open-house.aspx.