FLEMINGSBURG — Peoples Bank of Kentucky celebrated the groundbreaking of the permanent home of the Tollesboro branch located at 420 Lions Club Road with a community-focused event on Thursday, July 7.

The Tollesboro branch, slated to officially open December 2022, marks the 12th location of the locally owned and operated Peoples Bank of Kentucky. Until the permanent branch officially opens, the bank will continue to operate out of its temporary facility at the same location.

“When we saw there was a need for local, hometown banking for the members of the Tollesboro community, we knew this was an opportunity we wanted to invest in, and we’re happy to have broken ground on our permanent roots,” said Tony Kinder, Peoples Bank of Kentucky chief executive officer. “Building community has been a cornerstone of our bank for over 100 years. Our employees and directors live, work and play in the communities we serve, and we are all proud to take this important, long-term step in Tollosboro.”

With over 70 people in attendance, Craig Stanfield, Lewis County judge-executive, provided a welcome and opening remarks, followed by an invocation by John Byard of Sand Hill Christian Church, remarks from Tony Kinder and Steve Miller, chairman of the Peoples Bank of Kentucky board of directors. The event concluded with remarks from Diana Prater, market administrator of the Tollesboro branch, and the official groundbreaking.

“Peoples Bank of Kentucky is a hometown bank. If you work for Peoples Bank of Kentucky you’re someone who knows your customer, knows the needs of the community,” shared Prater. “We care about the people in our community. To know that we can make an impact here in Tollosboro by helping people is a part of my personal purpose, and the purpose of the bank as a whole.”

The temporary Tollesboro location will continue to serve banking customers until the construction project, spearheaded by Momentum Commercial Construction, is complete. Banking hours will remain consistent in the new permanent location.