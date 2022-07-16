In 2011, Holly O’Brien, a Maysville resident, lived every parent’s worst nightmare when she lost her 1-year-old daughter to an unknown disease; now she is facing the nightmare again with her 4-month-old daughter, Eden.

O’Brien said the disease wasn’t discovered until 2014, three years after her daughter, Jaylee, had died; she would not find out what took her daughter from her until 2022 after having another child with the same disease.

“My daughter Jaylee passed away after having repeated strokes which caused central apnea, her brain couldn’t tell her body to breathe; all we knew at the time was that she had some metabolic disease but the doctors couldn’t pinpoint what it was,” O’Brien said.

The disease is a very rare mitochondrial disease called ECHS1 deficiency (enoyl-coA hydratase short-chain 1) and it is so rare that there have been less than 50 cases reported worldwide, according to O’Brien.

“We finally got Jaylee’s cause of death when Eden was diagnosed two months ago. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital had frozen DNA that was tested along with DNA from me; my husband and Eden,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said ECHS1 deficiency has no treatment or cure at this time and she is trying to spread awareness of the disease.

“This is a terminal illness and the symptoms can be mistaken for other things; the first time Jaylee had a stroke the hospital tried to send us home at first. If I hadn’t pushed she would have died that night in her crib and it could’ve been mistaken for SIDS,” O’Brian said.

The disease is a rare gene mutation that both she and her husband carry.

“We have had two children together and unfortunately they both got it (ECHS1). Now we know there’s only a 25 percent chance for us to have a child unaffected by the disease,” O’Brien said.

The gene is auto-recessive and any children she has with her husband will have either a 50 percent chance of being carriers, a 25 percent chance of having the disease or a 25 percent chance of being completely healthy, she said.

“The only way we could guarantee a healthy child is if we did in-vitro; they would monitor an embryo before inserting it to make sure it’s free of the gene,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she has four healthy children from a previous marriage, but they could still be carriers and would need to be tested for the gene before starting a family in the future.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever do in-vitro; right now we’re only concerned with taking care of Eden, getting her the best care we can and improving her quality of life,” O’Brien said.

Eden was diagnosed after having a metabolic stroke at 2 months old and has developed ‘failure to thrive’ and isn’t meeting developmental milestones compared to other infants her age, her mother said.

“There are also many other complications — Eden has auditory neuropathy as well; the auditory nerve isn’t firing consistently so she’s hearing impaired,” O’Brien said.

According to O’Brien, ECHS1 deficiency affects many vital organs in the body like the heart, liver and lungs although Eden’s scans so far are OK, she is dealing with other issues.

“Children with this illness, their bodies aren’t processing their food correctly; they aren’t making enough ATP (adenosine triphosphate) which provides energy for the body; Eden has so little energy she can’t even eat and just had a gastric tube placed two weeks ago,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien and her husband have traveled to Akron, Ohio to see a specialist in mitochondrial diseases to better care for Eden.

“This doctor in Akron specializes in Leigh’s syndrome (related to Eden’s disease); he’s actually the president of the Mitochondrial Foundation. We wanted to see what supplements we could get Eden on or anything to improve her quality of life,” O’Brien said.

A family friend, Alicia Dillon-Gibbs, wants to help the family with the medical and daily expenses that are overwhelming them and is doing a fundraising week-long event.

According to Gibbs, anybody interested in helping the family financially can log into her Facebook Live Party post on Sunday, July 17, and at the time will be given a shopping link.

Gibbs has an online jewelry line, Park Lane Jewelry, and a portion of the proceeds from everything sold from July 17 to July 24 would go to the O’Brien family for Eden’s care. The link for the Facebook live is alicia’svipstylesstudio.

O’Brien said if anybody wants to donate to Eden’s care there is a bank account open at US Bank in the name Eden’s Journey with ECHS1 deficiency and funds can be deposited there.

“I also want to encourage people to donate to the Mitochondrial Foundation where they are trying to develop a treatment or cure for not only ECHS1 but many mitochondrial diseases; statistically more children die every year from mitochondrial diseases than childhood cancer,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said she and her husband pray for a trial drug that Eden could qualify for but that time may be too short.

“I heard in Texas they’re working on a gene therapy but it’s in the early stages and wouldn’t be available for potential clinical trials for two or three years; we lost Jaylee when she was a year old and the earlier they present with symptoms the poorer the prognosis,” O’Brien said.

There is a small ray of hope, however. O’Brien said she has talked to people around the world and that currently there is a 6-year-old girl in Romania and a 7-year-old boy in Australia living with the disease and medical science is progressing every day.