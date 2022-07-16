Excitement is building as the date for The Augusta Distillery presents ACEHA’s Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass approaches.

The Aug . 6 event, at the Augusta Community Center, will benefit Augusta College Echo Hall Association’s efforts to save Echo Hall for use as a museum and event space for the community and marks Augusta Distillery’s first year as presenting sponsor.

Sponsors for the evening include Clark and Sherry Hennessy, Reynolds Pharmacy, Jay and Ann Yingling and The Blue Heron Gift Shop.

In addition to a barbecue dinner from award-winning chef Staci Graves Jett, guests will be entertained with music from bluegrass band Steve Bonafel and One Iota and have the opportunity to bid on premium bourbons such as Eagle Rare, Blantons and Bulleit 10-year, along with locally-produced bourbons Buckner’s, Baker Bird Statehood and Old Pogue.

Chances will be sold during the event on a bourbon basket filled with nine premium bourbons along with a bourbon bible, donated by Len and Jen Sauer.

A bourbon barrel table designed, crafted and donated by Michael Colemire will be offered for auction also.

The event will get underway at 4:30 p.m. with cocktails, charcuterie and tours for those interested in seeing progress at Echo Hall. Shuttle service will be provided between the event site and Echo Hall for the tours.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the bourbon auction.

The winner of a bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle, donated by Mike and Ginni Sullivan, will be drawn during the evening. Tickets are available from any ACEHA member and are $20 each. Only 200 chances will be sold.

Tickets for the BBB are $50 each and are available by texting your request to 606-402-0595 or by contacting any ACEHA member. Seating is limited so be sure to get your request in soon.

Anyone wishing to donate bourbon for the auction or funds to help in the restoration of Echo Hall or be added as a sponsor may also contact any ACEHA member. All donations are tax deductible.