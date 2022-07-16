After discussing the issue at length over the past several meetings, Maysville City Commissioners plan to hold the first reading on a solar ordinance on July 19.

During Thursday’s meeting, City Manager Matt Wallingford asked commissioners to provide direction for him and City Attorney Kelly Caudill.

“We need to know what to do to draft an ordinance for you,” he said.

Wallingford said he hoped to secure a preliminary majority opinion before moving forward.

Commissioner Andrew Wood suggested considering more than one ordinance to address the solar issue.

Wallingford said one ordinance would be best and that it could be modified between the first and second reading.

While the city’s ordinance will utilize the JPC ordinance in large, portions of the legislation regarding large-scale ground-mounted solar operations of 10 acres of more will be prohibited within city limits.

Intermediate and small-scale solar operations will be permitted in some zoning classifications, primarily industrial, for on-site use only. Setbacks would adhere to current regulations in those zones and would apply to side and back areas of the facility only with no front sites allowed.

Wallingford said there are only two areas within the city where the required acreage would be available — near the Clyde T. Barbour Parkway and in Industrial Park 4, although he said he does not expect any solar producer to locate within the city.

Despite that, Wood said the city should be open to the possibility of a large-scale solar operation.

Wood said many communities in the state are looking to Maysville and Mason County as a model as it drafts and adopts regulations for solar energy operations.

The city ordinance may also address noise levels, although the issue is addressed in city ordinances, the JPC ordinance is more restrictive, Wallingford said.

Mayor Debra Cotterill said the playing field should be level for any business that might fall under the noise ordinance.

Cotterill said she would like any ordinance the city adopts to address not only environmental issues with decommissioning but also during design and installation, particularly concerning soil and water erosion.

Cotterill said she is not a fan of the process used in molding ordinances on solar energy, and said passion often rules the day. She said the public should be provided with factual information to be used in the decision-making process.

“You’ll never get anything changed unless you start,” she said.

Wallingford expects to present a draft ordinance to commissioners on July 19 during a special meeting at 11:30 a.m. in commission chambers. A second reading could be held on July 26 during another special meeting and the ordinance in place by Aug. 4.

Mason County Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to the county’s ordinance governing the placement and operation of solar energy systems within the county.

Members of the Joint Planning Commission voted in May to forward their recommendations for regulating solar energy systems to city and county commissioners.

Three companies have expressed interest in developing solar installations in the May’s Lick area of Mason County — National Grid Renewables, Innergex, and Acciona. Innergex currently operates two projects in the area in Brown and Highland counties in Ohio.

If a project is sited in Mason County, construction will take about a year and could require as many as 500 construction workers, officials said. Full-time workers at a completed site would number about 10.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff.

For a draft copy of the ordinance, visit

https://solarformasoncounty.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SolarEnergySystemsOrdinanceDraftv6_0.pdf