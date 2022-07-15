Mason County Commissioners gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance governing the placement and operation of solar energy systems within the county.

“After such a long and divisive debate across all corners of our community, I’m proud of the work put in by all parties and the commissioners,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeill said.

Members of the Joint Planning Commission voted in May to forward their recommendations for regulating solar energy systems to city and county commissioners.

Mason County Fiscal Court conducted a special meeting May 25, to allow all parties involved an opportunity to express their views before a vote is taken, officials said.

Commissioners approved the first reading of the ordinance in June and made plans then to come back at the July 12 meeting to consider a final reading. While commissioners could have rejected or amended the ordinance, they opted to approve it as submitted by the JPC.

The item was also on the city commission’s agenda for discussion on Thursday.

At the meeting, McNeill made several points on the issue.

“From my perspective, the SES came down to a few overarching points. First, after doing economic development for 20-plus years, I’ve forged relationships with those in both RECC and KU, our local energy partners. Their teams mirror what I’m told by our national grid PJM and their representatives, that there is a severe glut of groups claiming to have solar projects. They are telling me that it will take years to determine which of these projects are truly mature enough to move forward, convincing me that even with the most liberal, inviting ordinance in Mason County, we wouldn’t have a development or any panels for several years. Ultimately, these projects can’t get connected to the PJM grid, without going through KU or RECC Touchstone,” he said.

He also said Mason County should be able to decide its future concerning solar power.

“… we can all agree that Mason County citizens want to control their own destiny. I’m convinced that without an ordinance we run a high risk that a developer talks the state into approval, without our input. We’ve already seen this with developers trying to circumvent our local zoning and JPC procedures by claiming their sites are already zoned, that it’s A2 land and therefore should only have 20- or 25-foot setbacks. I don’t think anyone is for the state or a corporate entity determining our developments here locally. The fact that we’ve had these attempts to circumvent our local planning and zoning, forced us to publicly advertise that solar systems in Mason County are unregulated several times – to protect our local control and destiny. I’m convinced we must have an ordinance and the only question is how restrictive or relaxed that ordinance is.”

“Finally, given the explosive growth of technology in solar we’ve already witnessed, immense changes will take place over the next few years in both panels and energy storage. Given this technology explosion, in a year what once took 400 acres may only take 10 acres. Additionally, this isn’t a final answer. Zoning and land use matters in Mason County are not static. We’ve reviewed solar over the last year but we’ll also review it during our comprehensive plan re-write as well as at additional points along the way. It’s not a static, zero-sum game. While some may argue that this ordinance is too restrictive, it’s always easier to relax restrictions in zoning. If Mason County said five-foot setbacks and then we had 1,000s of acres in solar pop up overnight, at that point it’s harder to then say, no, we need 400-foot setbacks. If the technology matures, enabling more relaxed variables within the ordinance, we can always do that. It’s easier to go that way versus realizing you’ve made a mistake and then trying to retract investment,” McNeill said.

Commissioner Chris O’Hearn said he had been contacted by Mason Countians on both sides of the issue who urged him to support the ordinance as written. He said solar companies have been unable to say what the setback would mean for the feasibility of projects until studies are conducted.

His primary concern, he said, is the impact of setbacks, particularly for farmers who may want to place solar energy systems on the backside of farms, away from any neighboring property or public view. He was assured by Assistant County Attorney Robin Rice that anyone who finds themselves in that situation can apply for a variance for an exception.

“I want to make sure there is an avenue for that,” O’Hearn said.

McNeill gave a vote of confidence to the yeoman’s work put in by the JPC in drafting the ordinance.

“Ultimately, I think one would be hard pressed to find a more representative body of citizens than the JPC commissioners who spent countless hours, weeks and months studying this issue,” he said. “No one can say they didn’t take their charge seriously and put effort into the construction of this ordinance. We’ve passed an ordinance here in Mason County that, I personally feel, defaults at land owners’ rights and protects our community’s local control, however cautiously enters a brand new technology and industry for our community.”

A final vote on the ordinance found McNeill, O’Hearn and Commissioner Phil Day voting in favor with Commissioner Joe McKay opposed.

Three companies have expressed interest in developing solar installations in the May’s Lick area of Mason County — National Grid Renewables, Innergex, and Acciona. Innergex currently operates two projects in the area in Brown and Highland counties in Ohio.

If a project is sited in Mason County, construction will take about a year and could require as many as 500 construction workers, officials said. Full-time workers at a completed site would number about 10.

The proposed projects include up to 6,000 acres and could hold as many as 600,000 solar panels, according to information from the JPC meeting on the issue.

Those in favor of solar farms say they provide much-needed sources of renewable energy and bring in more tax revenue than farmland.

Those opposed say the solar projects take away valuable farmland that will never produce crops again, the panels can have adverse effects on water tables and water runoff.

For a draft copy of the ordinance, visit

https://solarformasoncounty.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/SolarEnergySystemsOrdinanceDraftv6_0.pdf