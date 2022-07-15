The Mason County Board of Education held its monthly meeting on Monday, July 11 at 6 p.m. to go over the current agenda.

Members of the school board include Vicky Lowe, Ron Rosel, Karen Osborne, Stephenie Gardner and Barry Shrout; Superintendent of Schools, Rick Ross was also present.

First on the agenda was a yearly update from Gus Pollitt and Luanna Emery from the technical department.

Pollitt and Emery shared a required privacy update and explained with a slide show the manner in which student and staff data is kept secure.

Next Lisa Moreland, finance officer, shared the monthly financial reports.

According to Moreland the district fund balance is around $1.8 million dollars greater than this time last year and stands at $6.7 million dollars in the general fund.

Ross stated that sound decision-making and the influx of ESSER money are the main reason for this increase.

According to Moreland expenses are just 80 percent of the expected forecast; while revenue is at 104 percent of the expected forecast.

Following Moreland, Craig Aossey from Gary Scott and Associates updated the board on the progress of the new middle school and turf for the MCHS football field.

According to the update both projects are on schedule and within budget.

A change order was approved by the board for the football field excavation which credits $11,200 to reserves for the project.

According to Aossey during excavation at the new middle school this month the contractor encountered rock at the grease trap and main water/fire lines.

Aossey said 34.22 cubic yards of trench rock was measured and removed at the grease trap and 50.78 cubic yards were measured and removed at the water/fire lines to the building.

More rock encounters are anticipated at utilities such as the storm sewer in the north parking lot and possibly at the water and sewer lines; in addition to the porch foundations at the north parking area, according to Aossey.

The contingency for this project is solid at $757,000 and was approved by the board.

Before conclusion of the meeting the board approved stipends in the amount of $1,500 for TSA, FBLA and Envirothon club sponsors; also a contract with Comprehend which provides counseling for Mason County students was approved.

At the end of the meeting an application to possible receive a grant through the EPA for electric powered school buses was approved and the meeting adjourned.