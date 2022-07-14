Maysville Community and Technical College is proud to announce that Associate Professor, J. Scott Miller was recognized for instructional design by his peers with the Exemplary Course Program Award.

The ECP Award, presented by Anthology, recognizes faculty and course designers from schools, colleges, and universities around the world who develop engaging and innovative courses that represent the very best in technology and learning.

Miller joined MCTC in early 2012 as an instructor of Astronomy and College Physics.

Miller was selected a winner for his course Frontiers of Astronomy. The course demonstrated excellence in four areas:

— Course Design: the elements of instructional design, such as its structure, learning objectives, and instructional strategies.

— Interaction and Collaboration: the level of engagement offered by the course and the level of student interaction and collaboration

— Assessment: the evaluation of student work toward the achievement of learning outcomes and the quality and type of student assessments

— Learner Support: the resources made available to students, which may be accessible within or external to the course environment.

For nearly two-decades, the Exemplary Course Program has honored instructors and course designers whose courses demonstrate best practices. The Exemplary Course Program Awards were expanded when Blackboard combined with Anthology in 2021. Since its founding, thousands of instructors, teachers, and designers have used the Exemplary Course Program to evaluate and improve their courses with recognized best practices. To be considered for the honor, applicants must be a user of the Blackboard Learn by Anthology learning management system. Submitted courses are evaluated by other course developers, instructional designers, teachers, and professors using the Exemplary Course Program Rubric.

“These educators represent some of the very best when it comes to developing courses that engage learners,” said Jim Brigadier, president Global Markets at Anthology. “At Anthology, we’re proud to announce the 2022 cohort of Exemplary Course Program Award winners and thank them for their commitment toward engaging and maximizing learning outcomes for students.”

Miller is being recognized alongside other outstanding recipients on the Anthology website as well as in the Anthology+Blackboard Community, a platform where the largest organized network of users connect, collaborate and learn from their peers.

In addition to his courses at the college Miller is known for hosting stargazing events in Maysville and is a frequent contributor to Bench Talk: The Week in Science, a science-related radio program and podcast. It can be heard weekly on WFMP 106.5 FM in Louisville or on online at forwardradio.org/bench-talk.