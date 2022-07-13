FLEMINGSBURG — The Kentucky Department of Highways will temporarily close Kentucky 111 (Hillsboro Road) Thursday, July 14, about a half-mile north of Kentucky 1722 (milepoint 2.2) at Grange City in Fleming County, officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The highway will be closed there from about 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to replace a culvert.

Barricades will be placed at Kentucky 1722 on the Bath County end and at Kentucky 158 on the Hillsboro end, with only local traffic permitted past and up to the work site. Through traffic may use Kentucky 1722, Kentucky 801, and Kentucky 158 to detour. Electronic message boards are being used to notify the public of the closure and any changes.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.