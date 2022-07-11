WEST UNION, Ohio — The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a one-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Ohio 136 near Zane Trace Road in Liberty Township, Adams County, Ohio.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:54 p.m., Friday, according to information from OSHP.

The preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Audi sedan, operated by Gabriella Brooke Shoemaker, age 27, of Manchester, Ohio, was traveling southbound on Ohio 136. The vehicle driven by Shoemaker drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, police said.

Shoemaker was initially transported by emergency medical personnel to the Adams County Regional Hospital and later to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.

A juvenile occupant in Shoemaker’s vehicle was transported by emergency medical personnel to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

A second juvenile occupant of the Shoemaker vehicle was transported to the Adams County Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting at the scene were the West Union Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services, the West Union Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Georgetown Post.