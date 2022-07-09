The high-tunnel installed at the Mason County Detention Center in May of 2021 is a rousing success; yielding an abundance of various types of produce.

According to Mason County Jailer, Lisa Yeary, the high-tunnel program started when Macey Fawn with the Mason County Extension Office approached her with the idea for the project.

“Macey is also working on her masters (agricultural) and wanted to do this project; I had read studies where gardening has psychological benefits for inmates and actually helps lower recidivism rates,” Yeary said.

Yeary said the Amish from Liberty, Kentucky came and installed the high-tunnel and that it is 30 feet wide and 96 feet long.

“They (the inmates) seeded and weeded the crops and they pick them as well; the produce goes strait into the kitchen for them to cook and eat,” said Yeary.

Yeary said the inmates even picked some tomatoes while still green and had fried green tomatoes which is almost a delicacy for some of the inmates.

“Many of our inmates have a farming or horticulture background and enjoy this program and absolutely nothing is wasted,” Yeary said.

According to Yeary there are two inmates assigned to work in the high-tunnel for a few hours everyday to do the weeding and general maintenance.

“Now when it comes to gathering in the crops about four or five inmates will be in there (the high-tunnel) for a few hours everyday,” said Yeary.

Yeary said that MCDC does not sell anything the high-tunnel produces and that any waste is weighed and documented.

“The only time anything is thrown away is if it’s diseased or rotted; everything else is eaten by the inmates and gives them a healthier more well rounded diet,” Yeary said.

Yeary said the produce from the garden has lowered the cost of food while still making sure the inmates have good nutrition which she feels is important.

“Many of our inmates have high blood pressure or diabetes; we always take care of special dietary needs but with the high-tunnels produce they get fresh food,” Yeary said.

According to Yeary, without the high-tunnel the inmates wouldn’t have very much fresh produce in their diets as food costs are so high; so the program has many beneficial aspects.

“We are able to grow from February until almost the end of November; instead of just three or four months out of the year,” Yeary said. This is due to the high-tunnel being a well controlled/regulatable environment.

The inmates are growing various crops through-out the year by season; right now there are cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers among others, said Yeary.

According to Yeary the project cost was around $30,000 for the building of the high-tunnel and all materials needed for upkeep and was paid for out of the MCDC commissary.

“Commissary is of course where inmates use money in their accounts to get things like soda and chips; well we are able to use the profit from that for programs that benefit the inmates,” said Yeary.

Yeary said that between breakfast, lunch and dinner MCDC serves 633 meals a day; with the produce from the high-tunnel costs per meal have come down to $1.89.

“We are very proud of this program and it will be around as long as I am here,” Yeary said.