On July 27, 2004 Josh Teegarden was killed at the age of 23 while on a mission trip at Christ Camp for the Blind in Rockcastle County, Kentucky; in honor of his memory his family is hosting their 9th annual 5k walk/run.

According to Bill Teegarden, Josh Teegarden’s father, he and his son were clearing trees to make a horse trail for the blind/handicapped kids at the camp to use when a tree fell on his son.

“We had been on many missions, all over Kentucky and other states for disaster relief and things like that, we wouldn’t have normally been there at the camp but we were helping out,” Teegarden said.

Teegarden said his son was passionate about missionary work to the point he turned down a football scholarship to Campbellsville University; and instead went to Johnson University in Knoxville, Tennessee to study the bible.

“Josh loved mission work and running so we have combined the two things and have the walk/run; each year our goal is to raise enough money for at least three scholarships,” Teegarden said.

The scholarships are for Johnson University because his son was attending there and was just shy of graduating at the time of his death, said Teegarden.

“Our faith has kept us through this, we don’t grieve for Josh because we know where he is,” Teegarden said.

The ‘Josh Teegarden Memorial 5K Run/Walk’ will be held on July 23 at Dairy Queen in Flemingsburg; registration is at 8 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m.

All who register will be given a T-shirt and registration is $25 for each participant.

Awards will be given to the top overall female and male racers in eight categories; along with special awards in two other categories.

For more information or to register email [email protected]