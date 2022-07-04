FLEMINGSBURG — Fleming County Hospital recently announced that Sandra Maze, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Fleming County Hospital, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Joe Koch, CEO of Fleming County Hospital. “We are extremely proud to recognize Sandy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Maze has a direct impact with quality patient care. She helps to ensure each patient receives excellent care. Sandy is caring and compassionate and has a true love for Fleming County and Fleming County Hospital and the service it provides to the community. She selflessly gives of herself both at work and in the community all the while facing many challenges in her own life. She is dedicated to her community by bringing awareness of the Donate a Life foundation and led our hospital in the celebration and awareness of organ donation. Sandy has worked with numerous Cystic Fibrosis events and leads in many ways through public promotion and private conversations. She volunteered her time for the Shop with a Trooper, taking children shopping for an experience they will not forget.

Maze works and supports others in our community by working through her faith. She attends and volunteers at her local church helping others in her church community and family. She makes life a little easier with laughter, words of encouragement and tears of compassion.

Each hospital winner, including Maze, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The company-wide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which Maze and all facility winners are invited to attend.