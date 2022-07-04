MOUNT OLIVET — Superintendent Sanford Holbrook continues to earn high marks following his seventh year as head of Robertson County Schools, officials said.

Holbrook was rated exemplary in six categories and accomplished in one category during a recent board evaulation.

The Robertson County Board of Education approved its summative evaluation of Holbrook’s job performance during the regular June meeting.

Such evaluations are compiled annually and allow board members to assess how their school’s chief executive officer is doing measured against seven leadership standards: Instructional, Cultural, Human Resources, Strategic, Managerial, Collaborative, and Influential Leadership. They use a four-tier rating system: exemplary, for exceeding the standard; accomplished, for meeting the standard; developing, for growth toward meeting standard; and growth required, for areas that the superintendent must address in a professional growth plan.

“It was a conform evaluation, I appreciate that the board saw our growth as a district this past year during the worst pandemic in my lifetime. I’m ready to meet standard of high expectations for next year” Holbrook said.

“We have wonderful students, great staff, supportive community, and dedicated board of education. I know my job is to make sure they have the leadership to support and provide the resources for every RCS student to be successful.” Holbrook said, “To present my daughter her high school diploma and to be named 2021 KEDC Superintendent of the Year made this a memorable year I will never forget.”