FLEMINGSBURG — The Board of Directors of Fleming-Mason Energy recenlty announced that Brandon Hunt, manager of engineering and operations, will become the co-op’s eighth president and CEO in its 84-year history.

Hunt will succeed veteran Fleming-Mason President and CEO Joni Hazelrigg who is retiring on July 8 after 37 years with the electric cooperative.

“It’s been a wonderful honor to be a part of the cooperative program for so many years,” Hazelrigg said. “One of the things I admire most is how electric co-ops are always willing to share information, best practices, storm assistance and other key ideas with each other. This makes each of us individually stronger. I will truly miss my cooperative friends and wish each the best.”

The co-op honored Hazelrigg at its annual meeting and member appreciation day.

“On behalf of the board, I want to thank Joni for her excellent management and stewardship at Fleming-Mason Energy during her tenure as manager,” said Board Chairman Tom Saunders. “I also wish her a very long and healthy retirement.”

Commending Hazelrigg for her decades of service to the cooperative, Hunt said he is “grateful and excited to be selected as Fleming-Mason Energy’s next president and CEO.”

“I am looking forward to building on the trust the board bestowed on me as we continue our member-focused mission of providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity to the communities we serve,” Hunt said.

Hunt began his Fleming-Mason Energy career as a student intern in the engineering department while attending the University of Kentucky, later joining the cooperative full-time after his graduation in 2006. Since then, he has worked as a system engineer, engineering manager, and engineering and operations manager.

A Fleming County resident, Hunt and his wife Michelle have three children.

Hazelrigg started her Fleming-Mason Energy career in 1980, working about three-and-a-half years as a file clerk, then returning to the co-op for good in 1988. She worked her way up the ranks as cashier, billing, general office supervisor, accountant, chief financial officer and ultimately chief executive officer in 2014.

Fleming-Mason Energy has about 50 employees, including approximately 30 line technicians. Joni Hazelrigg is one of the few female electric distribution CEO’s in the United States.