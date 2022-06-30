A Mason County grand jury returned indictments last week, naming several individuals on a variety of charges.

Antonio D. George, 44, of Maysville, was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after he allegedly fired a handgun near a juvenile, and “created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury,” to the juvenile.

The incident took place on May 31, according to the indictment.

George is currently housed in the Mason County Detention Center. No court date was available.

Jason Ambrose Derickson, 44, of Stanton, was named in an indictment charging him with theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

According to the indictment, he took and retained control over $15,750 from the victim.

Derickson is being held in MCDC on a $15,000 bond.

Other indictments returned by the grand jury include:

Joseph Anthony Puckett — First-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance hydrocodone.

Christy Lynn Maffey — Trafficking in a controlled substance first-degree first offense cocaine.

Mary Margaret Kirklin — Flagrant non support with arrearages of $10,461.

Justin K. Evans — Third-degree burglary.

Shannon Michelle Perkins — Theft of identity of another without consent.

Brittany Nicole Jarrett — First-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance fentanyl; drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance clonazepam; failure to maintain insurance.

Dustin Raymond Miracle — Obstructed vision and/or windshield; operating vehicle with expired operators license; failure to maintain insurance; first-degree first offense possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Jacob Lee Dunaway — Theft by deception.

Byrd Dale Severence — First-degree promoting contraband.

Joyce M. Woods — First-degree promoting contraband.