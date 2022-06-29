Meadowview Regional Medical Center’s Women’s Services received a donation of “The Real Mother Goose” nursey rhymes and song books to be given to newborns and their family.

Kay Savage Browning Miniatures at KYGMC is delighted to give newborns their first book. The KSB Miniatures Collection is known worldwide for their 1/12th scale miniatures. Featured in that gallery are beautifully handcrafted miniatures of Mother Goose and her beloved rhymes. Mother Goose has delighted young children for centuries and KSB Miniatures wants each baby born at Meadowview Regional Medical Center to receive “The Real Mother Goose.”

“Rhymes and songs introduce infants to language, rhythm, music and encourage bonding between babies and their parents, grandparents and caregivers,” said Browning. “Because they are silly, funny, repetitive, and rich in vocabulary, nursery rhymes are a natural vehicle for stimulating early literacy.”

“We have approximately 430 births a year,” said Joe Koch, CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “We are thankful for this wonderful gift and the impact it will have on many young lives and families. Reading is important and it will help in an infant’s development.”

Reading to babies not only exposes them to the sound of their mother’s and father’s voices, which is soothing to them, but being read to helps babies see and hear what is around them and respond in kind. The spoken word conveys the idea that words have meaning, and certain sounds mean certain things. While they might not understand what people are saying, they can still pick up the rhythm, tones, and inflections of their parents’ voice. The mouth and tongue muscles are developed as babies eventually say these rhymes themselves. It is never too early for little ones to start enjoying books.

Listening comprehension is a foundational skill that is often skipped, but nursery rhymes can help ensure this crucial ability. Studies show that children who were read to as newborns have a larger vocabulary, as well as mathematical skills. The colorful pictures in the book will send signals to the child’s brain to help stimulate brain growth and aid in visual development. By three months, children will start to see color, and the addition of brighter, primary colors become important for their development.

“Babies make connections from the minute they are born,” said Browning. “We also want to include two complimentary tickets to the museum and the KSB Miniatures Gallery. The best way to take care of your family is to spend quality time together.”

“Coming to the KSB Miniatures Gallery to see the nursey rhymes they’ve been listening to and reading, allows children to connect and develop an understanding of similarities, differences, relationships and connections,” said Tandy Floyd, education curator for the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. “It is a basis for creative thinking at a very early age and gives babies an introduction to essential life skills every child needs.”

KSB Miniatures at The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center wants to celebrate each newborns birth. They feel that giving parents a way to recharge their batteries and helping their baby develop an ear for the music of words and stimulate intellectual growth is a wonderful way to assist.