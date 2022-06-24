A report of a fish kill in Limestone Creek at the Newtown Bridge in Maysville led to the discovery of a water main leak, Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

Wallingford said Mason County Emergency Management Director Clay Buser received the call concerning dead fish and a sheen on the water at the creek/backwater near the bridge. Buser investigated and called the state EPA concerning the incident.

Officials determined the fish kill was caused by low oxygen levels in the water, a natural occurrence when conditions are favorable.

Fish kills occur when several contributory factors occur simultaneously such as prolonged cloudy weather, drought conditions, overcrowded fish populations, excessive algae or other plant growths and high water temperatures.

While checking out the fish kill, officials noticed water coming from the ground and determined it was a water main leak, Wallingford said. Without the fish kills, the leak may have never been noticed, he said, because it was in an area where people seldom go.

“Who knows how long it was leaking,” he said.

Maysville Utility Manager Mark Julian said initial attempts to make repairs were halted after it was learned a larger area would need to have its water supply shut down to make the repairs. The loss of service will involve two 16-mains — one a pump main and the second a distribution main that will have to be “valved out,” during repairs, he said.

Plans are to repair the 16-inch main on Monday, June 27 beginning at about 6 p.m., Julian said. He said city officials discussed the best time to make the repairs and thought the late afternoon start would have the least impact on businesses and individuals. He said supply chain issues and the stifling heat earlier this week were also deciding factors in when to take on the project.

The affected lines encompass an area from Valley View to the Mary Ingles Highway and Sixth Street to Front Street. Julian said repairs should take four to six hours.

While the leak is not significant at this point, Julian said the sooner it is fixed, the better.

Maysville, like most municipalities, is coping with an aging infrastructure that needs upgrades, Julian said.