Chaplain William Graybill raises the new flag at Star Lake Cemetery during the marker dedication to honor three Civil War soldiers on June 11. Photo by Wade Linville

Carey Bavis American Legion Post 180 of Georgetown and Mt. Orab VFW provided the color guard, three volley salute, and playing of Taps for the marker dedication at Star Lake Cemetery in Mt. Orab on June 11. Photo by Wade Linville

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — The Brown County Genealogy Society hosted a marker dedication for three Civil War soldiers of Brown County at Star Lake Cemetery in Mount Orab on the morning of June 11.

The three Civil War soldiers honored were George W. Conover of the 175th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Company B, Joseph Walker of the 48th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Company I, and Leonidas H. Wright of the 48th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Company I.

Wright died from disease at Camp Dennison near Cincinnati in 1862.

Walker also served in the 48th Ohio.

Conover served in the 175th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, was captured and survived the infamous Andersonville Prison. He was aboard the steamboat Sultana that was bringing over 2,000 former prisoners of war home when it exploded and sank killing over 1,500. Conover died in 1893 and Walker in 1872.

“It is still very hard to fathom what each of these gentlemen had to endure,” Mt. Orab Village Council member, Herm Scott, said of the three soldiers during Saturday’s marker dedication.

“It’s so nice to see them remembered, because so many are not,” said historic preservationist of the Brown County Genealogy Society, Rebecca Rickey. “This is a wonderful thing that we do.”

Rickey mentioned some additional information on Wright as they gathered to honor the three soldiers on Saturday.

Wright, who died at Camp Dennison near Cincinnati, may have been underage and it looks like a few weeks after he enlisted, his father enlisted as well.

“Dad was discharged seven months after Leonidas died on the unit surgeon’s recommendation. If we’ve identified the right person as dad, and we’re pretty sure it’s him, he would have been in his 40s. Leonidas was initially buried at Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati on April 26, 1862, but disinterred two days later and brought to Mt. Orab,” said Rickey.

According to Rickey, Leonidas was likely under the age of 16 when he enlisted.

Welcome was given by Donna Skinner of the Brown County Genealogy Society, who also spoke on the history of Star Lake Cemetery, located in what once was known as Benton.

The Genealogy Society made an appeal to members at their fall luncheon in 2021 and funds were donated to purchase a marker from Hirons Memorials. Ron Hirons came up with a beautiful design as a wonderful tribute to the three Brown County Civil War soldiers.

Carey Bavis American Legion Post 180 of Georgetown and Mt. Orab VFW provided the color guard, three volley salute, and playing of Taps for the marker dedication.

There were a couple of members of George Conover’s family present for the event, Michelle Flake and her daughter Kaitlyn Flake of Clermont County.

According to Michelle Flake, George Conover was “the brother of her third great grandfather.”

The Flakes were grateful to see so many come out to honor her family member for his service, as well as the two other Civil War soldiers.

“It was very nice. We’re happy we were able to make it,” said Michelle Flake.

Prayer was led by Chaplain William Graybill, who also assisted in the marker dedication ceremony.

An old flag was retired, and a new flag was raised over the marker at Star Lake Cemetery that honors the three Civil War soldiers. A great way to pay tribute to three Civil War soldiers of Brown County who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.