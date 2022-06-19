Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be in Augusta Monday to help break ground on the Augusta Distillery.

He will be joined by Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden and leadrship form the Augusta DDistillery team.

The Governor will help break ground at the company’s future facility on Seminary Avenue.

The event is set to get underway at 12:45 p.m.

Beshear was joined by company officials in April when he announced Augusta Distillery’s first full-scale operation in the commonwealth will locate in an existing 40,000-square-foot building on Seminary Avenue – formerly home to the F.A. Neider Co. Augusta Distillery’s historic building, built in 1883, originally served as home to a carriage manufacturer.

The distillery received its Class B distiller’s license in July.

Company leaders expect construction to begin this summer and said the facility will be operational by summer 2024.

“The Augusta Distillery team is proud of our plan to build a state-of-the-art facility in Augusta,” said Judd Weis, co-founder and board vice chairman of Augusta Distillery. “Over the next few years, we will be committing over $23 million to create an extraordinary distillery, guest experience and event center. Our hope is that, by delighting our consumers, this investment will create a spike in local tourism and additional economic opportunity for our neighbors in Augusta and Bracken County. We would like to thank the Commonwealth of Kentucky, City of Augusta and Bracken County for providing the support necessary to make this project a reality. This is a very exciting time for our team and our neighbors.”

Headquartered in the historic riverfront city, Augusta Distillery was founded in July 2018 and is focused on creating authentic, curated bourbon-centric experiences in Augusta and across the United States. The company’s initial brand expression, Buckner’s 13-year single barrel cask strength bourbon, is distributed nationally and is available at retail in Kentucky and Ohio. Recently added as a Craft Member of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, Augusta Distillery is planning its next release for later in 2022.