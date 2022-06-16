Summer camps season at Maysville Community and Technical College kicked off last week with the return of Career Craze to the Maysville Campus.

Career Craze is a hands-on career exploration camp designed to expose middle school ages students to various occupation tracks.

Students in attendance learned about the skills needed for jobs in Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Early Childhood Education, Agriculture, Culinary Arts, Public Service and more through the three-day camp.

“It was great to bring Career Craze back this year,” said Workforce Solutions Director Lennie Kinney. “We haven’t been able to have any kids camps the past two summers due to the pandemic, so it was great to see kids back on campus.”

“Our camps are a fun way to introduce kids of all ages to a variety of career opportunities,” Kinney said. “Career Craze and our summer camps are an excellent reminder that those kids are our future workforce so getting them excited about a high-demand career is very important for our future economy.”

Additional camps planned for this summer include:

Kids College – Maysville Campus – July 11-14, Ages 5-13

Kids College – Licking Valley campus – July 11-14, Ages 6-12

Kids Culinary Baking Class – Maysville Culinary Institute – July 19-22 or July 26-29.

For more information or to register a student for one of the remaining MCTC summer camps contact the MCTC Workforce Solutions Department at 606-759-7141 ext. 66120.