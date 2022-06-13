Following his actions to freeze vehicle property taxes for two years and halt a statutorily scheduled increase in the state’s per-gallon gas tax, Gov. Andy Beshear took further action last week aimed at helping Kentuckians save at the pump as well as combating baby formula price gouging.

“My administration is doing everything we can to try to help keep more money in the pockets of our hard-working Kentucky families,” Beshear said. “Today’s actions are just two more ways we can help provide our families some relief in these challenging times.”

First, in a letter sent to top administrators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Beshear requested that the administration grant a waiver and remove the requirement that more costly, “reformulated” fuel be sold in many urban areas – including the Louisville metropolitan area. On top of the price spike, the supply of reformulated gasoline that Kentucky relies on has faced the added pressure of a global supply crunch.

If approved, the waiver would stay in effect for up to 20 days, allowing conventional, more affordable gasoline to be sold in Jefferson County, as well as portions of Bullitt and Oldham counties.

While reformulated gas helps cut down on pollution, during these unprecedented times, the reformulated blend is adding an additional cost – as much as 20 or 30 cents or more per gallon – to Kentucky families who are already paying too much, the Governor said.

“The people who live and work in the Louisville area do not deserve to shoulder this extra burden during what is already a trying time when it comes to filling up,” Gov. Beshear said.

Second, the governor issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the baby formula shortage that has impacted the nation and the commonwealth. The Governor’s order activates state price-gouging laws, which aim to protect families seeking to purchase formula from the predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.

The current baby formula shortage is mainly attributed to the lack of supply after a major production plant was shut down earlier this year when the FDA began investigating bacterial infections in four babies who were fed the formula.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for Kentucky’s families as they have sought to provide nutrition to our most precious citizens,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”

Kentuckians should report baby formula price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General. Beshear said, at this time, the attorney general has not reported any claims of price gouging or requested that the price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported such claims and are taking steps to address them. Under current law, the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30-days; however, local county and city officials can request an extension.

Last week, Beshear filed an emergency regulation to freeze the state gas tax and to prevent a 2-cents-per-gallon increase that would have taken effect July 1. The effort is expected to save Kentuckians $35.4 million.

In February, Beshear signed an executive order that stopped an increase in vehicle property taxes that resulted from soaring used car values. That order is in effect for two years, and Kentuckians are expected to see $340 million in savings from the reduction. To learn more, see the full release.

The governor previously supported legislation to temporarily cut the state sales tax from 6 percent to 5 percent, from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. The measure was not adopted by lawmakers during the 2022 Regular Session.