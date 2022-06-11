Maysville City Commission plans to have a final discussion on the solar ordinance sent to it by the Joint Planning Commission later this month and act on the issue in July, City Manager Matt Wallingford said Thursday during the commission’s meeting.

Commissioner Victor McKay presided over the meeting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Debra Cotterill.

Members of the Joint Planning Commission voted in May to forward their recommendations for regulating solar energy systems to city and county commissioners.

Now, approval, rejection, or modification of the ordinance will be up to Mason County Commissioners and Maysville City Commissioners.

Mason County Fiscal Court held a special meeting May 25, to allow all parties involved an opportunity to express their views before a vote is taken, officials said.

Mason County Commission is expected to act on the ordinance at its meeting next week.

Wallingford told commissioners he is looking for guidance on how they want to proceed on the ordinance. Options include approval, rejection or approval with changes. Wallingford said he would recommend a section that deals with industrial solar be removed from any ordinance approved by the city. He said industrial solar could include a manufacturing facility that proposes using solar energy to provide power to the structure.

He also suggested commissioners review the portion that deals with noise levels which is more stringent than one the city already has in place.

Also Thursday, commissioners held the first reading of an ordinance adopting the city’s 2022-23 budget.

The budget includes total revenue of $13.7 million in the general fund along with $7.1 million in the utility fund with total resources for appropriations of $29.7 million in the general fund and $7.9 in the utility fund. Total appropriations include $6.4 million for general government, $3.2 million for police, $3.2 for fire, $2.9 for public works with $11 million in the contingency fund for $29 million in total appropriations from the general fund and $7.9 in the utility fund.

Commissioners approved the budget unanimously and also approved the salary schedule for classified and no elected city employees.

In other business, commissioners:

— Heard from Bryan Helpenstine on the progress for a rehab center in the city.

— Approved a declaration recognizing Juneteenth Freedom Holiday.

— Appointed Jonathan Abrams to the Maysville Fire Department.

— Appointed Andrew Jefferson to the Maysville Police Department.

— Set the city’s quarterly cleanup for July 8-18. No tires will be accepted but appliances may be placed in special dumpsters at the Forest Avenue Police Station and at public works.

Commissioners also approved the first reading of changes to the code of ordinances governing water deposits.