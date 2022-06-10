Those who enjoy good food, good bourbon and good bluegrass music will want to mark Aug. 6 on their calendar when the Augusta Distillery presents Augusta College Echo Hall Association’s Bourbon, Barbecue and Bluegrass.

The event will benefit ACEHA’s efforts to save Echo Hall for use as a museum and event space for the community and marks Augusta Distillery’s first year as presenting sponsor.

Sponsors for the evening include Clark and Sherry Hennessy, Reynolds Pharmacy, Jay and Ann Yingling and The Blue Heron Gift Shop.

The event will get underway at 5 p.m. with cocktails, charcuterie and tours for those interested in seeing progress at Echo Hall.

Music for the event will be by bluegrass band Steve Bonafel and One Iota.

Barbecue dinner by award-wining chef Staci Jett will be served beginning at 7 at the Augusta Community Center followed by an auction of premium bourbon.

A bourbon barrel table designed, crafted and donated by Michael Colemire will be offered for auction also.

Tickets are $50 each and are available by texting your request to 606-402-0595 or by contacting any ACEHA member.

Anyone wishing to donate bourbon for the auction or funds to help in the restoration of Echo Hall may also contact any ACEHA member.