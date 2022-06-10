The Kentucky League of Cities presented a 2022 Safety Grant to the City of Maysville, officials said.

KLC Insurance members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $5.5 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.

Maysville officials stressed the positive impact the grant will have on their community.

“The city of Maysville is very excited to be the recipient of the Kentucky League of Cities Safety Grant. This will help us offset the purchase of self-contained breathing apparatuses for employees of the water plant handling materials used in the purification process,” Mayor Debra Cotterill said.

The organization also presented a Safety Grant to Western Lewis-Rectorville Water and Gas.

Western Lewis-Rectorville Water and Gas will use the money to purchase work zone safety equipment and provide safety training for employees.

“We are thankful to the Kentucky League of Cities for this grant. It will help us keep our employees safe on the job,” Office Manager Sharon Dennison said.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help our members fund important safety initiatives,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “I am certain they will put these funds to good use and help protect their employees.”

KLC Insurance Services is Kentucky’s largest municipal insurance provider. The agency helps members increase public safety with proactive programs and services. KLC Insurance also provides a full range of affordable liability, property, workers’ compensation, and other municipal insurance products.

In addition to insurance, the Kentucky League of Cities offers employee benefits programs, legislative advocacy, financial and municipal law services, training, community development, and other resources that serve cities.