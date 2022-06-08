CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A man convicted for murdering his 3-year-old foster son and disposing of his body after burning it is up for parole in July, officials said.

David Carroll was convicted in 2007 for murdering Marcus Fiesel, a foster child in the care of he and his wife, Liz Carroll.

The couple reported the child missing from a Cincinnati area park in August 2006. Liz Carroll told law enforcement the autistic child disappeared when she passed out from an episode of low blood pressure.

After the toddler was reported missing, almost 3,000 people searched for him. It was later learned he was not missing and was not with Liz Carroll when she visited the park. It was two weeks later the officials discovered that Marcus Fiesel had died after the Carrolls left him taped inside a blanket in a closet while they left for a family reunion over a hot August weekend.

David Carroll’s live-in girlfriend, Amy Baker finally revealed the events that resulted in the child’s death. She said the Carrolls bound him in the blanket and put him in the closet, on Aug. 4. A coroner’s report found temperatures in the closet reached up to 115 degrees. There was no food or water available to the child during his confinement.

When the couple returned and found the child had died, David Caroll put Marcus’s body in a box covered with clothes.

To dispose of the body, David Carroll and Baker took the remains to a property in Brown County and attempted to burn them in a chimney. Those final remains were later tossed from the Harsha Bridge into the Ohio River.

Her testimony in the case prompted Ohio prosecutors to give Baker immunity.

Because the Carrolls killed Marcus at their Clermont County home, they were prosecuted for his death there.

However, Mason County law enforcement began their own investigation because the bridge from which the remains were thrown is in Kentucky.

David Carroll and Amy Baker, over the objection of Ohio prosecutors, were indicted and charged in Mason County with tampering with physical evidence.

Baker was extradited to Kentucky after County Attorney John Estill said he only agreed to not interfere in the Ohio investigation but made no promise in terms of prosecuting Baker for her part in the disposal of the body. She was held for about 10 days at the Mason County Detention Center before being released. The charges were later dismissed by special Judge Lewis Nichols for what he called prosecutorial ambiguity.

Liz Carroll was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, felonious assault and endangering children in Clermont County. She was sentenced to 54 years to life in prison. She will be eligible for parole in 2060.

David Carroll took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years to life. He is currently being held at the Noble Correctional Institution in Caldwell, Ohio.

Anyone who wants to submit a written statement concerning the hearing to the Ohio Parole Board, Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, 4545 Fisher Road, Suite D, Columbus, Ohio 43228. Include the offender’s name and number on any correspondence. David Joseph Carroll’s inmate number is No. A546573.