The Maysville Mason County Library, Historical & Scientific Association is inviting the public to a naming ceremony at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

The association’s board of trustees passed a resolution in the fall of 2021 to name the museum’s 2007 building in honor, and memory of, the members of the Browning family who served as trustees. The Museum Association was chartered on March 1, 1878, and since 1903 a member of the Browning family has served as a Trustee for the Association.

Members of the Browning family serving on the Board of Trustees since 1903 have included Samuel Pearce Browning (Trustee from 1903-1944), Laurance LeWright Browning (Trustee from 1944-1964), Louis Nulton Browning (Trustee from 1964-1997, Administrator from 1975-1997 & Trustee Emeritus from 1997-present), Laura Browning Van Meter (Trustee from 1971-1993), Dawn Chew Browning (Trustee in 1998, director & ex-officio Trustee from 1999-2012), and Kathleen Savage Browning (Trustee from 2009-present, curator of the KSB Miniatures Collection).

“The Browning family’s contributions to our Museum Association have and continue to be a significant reason for the Museum’s growth and stability as a historical, educational and artistic organization,” said KYGMC Executive Director CJ Hunter IV.

A ceremony for the naming will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Wormald Building at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. Board of Trustees President J. Thomas Coe and Hunter will be presiding at the ceremony.

The building houses the Calvert Gallery, Research Library, Archives, Education Classroom, the KSB Miniatures Gallery, and the Gift Shop. It opened in 2007.

The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center is located in downtown Maysville, at 215 Sutton Street. The Old Pogue Experience at the corner of Second and Sutton Streets on the historic museum campus. The galleries and research library open Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 606-564-5865 or visit our web page at kygmc.org for additional information.