Wednesday, June 1, marked the first official day in office for Laura McCullough, Ed.D as the new president and CEO of Maysville Community and Technical College.

McCullough comes to MCTC having spent the majority of her career working at community colleges in West Virginia. Most recently she served as vice president of workforce, community and corporate education at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in South Charleston.

To mark the occasion, faculty, staff, former employees as well as members of the MCTC Board of Directors and Foundation Board came together on Friday, June 3 for a meet and greet brunch with their new president.

“I’m excited to build on the momentum at MCTC,” said McCullough. “The college has a long history of creating better lives for its students and I look forward to working with faculty, staff and our community to continue that mission…The best is yet to come!”