Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Sherri Sapp, RN, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Meadowview Regional Medical Center, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Joe Koch, CEO of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Sherri for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Sapp provides patient-centered, excellent care in the outpatient setting to all patients, from pediatrics to geriatrics, according to hospital officials. She treats patients with a caring and compassionate spirit and is an ultimate team player. She does not hesitate to help in any role that she can in the office and for her other co-workers.

Sapp works and supports others in our community. She spends every Thursday evening at her local church helping with Celebrate Recovery, which is a faith-based 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with “habits, hurts or hang-ups” of any kind. She is also active in her church’s children’s ministry program and the local SOAP (Saving Our Children from Prostitution) program. SOAP strives to put an end to human trafficking.

Each hospital winner, including Sapp, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, to which all facility winners are invited to attend.