Over a dozen vendors are set up in May’s Lick this weekend for the 400 Mile Sale.

MAY’S LICK — The hunt is on.

If you enjoy searching for a good deal, this weekend is for you. The annual 400 Mile Sale has rolled around once again and the sun will be shining for the event that spans five regions and runs through June 5.

Along the U.S. 68 and Kentucky’s Scenic Byway, you’ll find everything from rare coins and vintage clothes to furniture and pottery. Not only will you discover some really neat merchandise for sale, but food vendors will also be stationed on the route.

It’s estimated there will be thousands of sales throughout 60 communities and if you’re a hard-core shopper, you’ll want to start your day early to make as many stops as possible.

Yard sales have been around for a long time. In the 1800s, charities began holding sales of unwanted or discarded goods to raise money for the less fortunate. These sales were often held in churches or parks and were stocked full of donated items.

By the 20th century, the practice grew as individuals began selling personal items they no longer wanted. People quickly figured out that setting up a yard sale was a great way to tidy up the house and make a little money at the same time.

During times of high unemployment and inflation, such as the Great Depression, more people became yard sale consumers to purchase their basic necessities such as clothing, shoes, tools and household items. When the economy rebounded, yard sales weren’t as popular.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the shift to environmentalism and recycling saw a revival of interest in buying used items.

Considering today’s high prices and supply chain uncertainties, the popularity of yard sales is likely to rise. Whether nostalgia moves you to hit some yard sales over the weekend or you’re looking for something in particular, everyone can embrace the fun of searching for hidden treasure in the most unexpected places.