The Fleming-Mason Airport is set for some major upgrades, officials said.

“Overall, for a total grant award from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Kentucky Department of Aviation for approximately $7.6 million, we’ll receive a new runway, airport parking, lighting, new hangars and training program for a local match of $44,000,” Mason County Judge-Executive Owen McNeil said. “Ultimately, for about $44,000 in matching local funds, we’ll receive almost $8 million in improvements.”

Part of the funding will be used to build a new hangar at the airport that will be used for a partnership program with Maysville Community and Technical College. The Aviation Maintenance Technology Program will provide graduates with expertise in the inspection, repair, service and overhaul of aircraft and engines.

AMT students will learn to interpret specifications from service and technical manuals, using testing procedures and equipment, diagnose problems and make necessary repairs. Program courses will also prepare students to successfully complete certification exams required by the Federal Aviation Administration to become a licensed technician.

Other improvements will include:

— Runway/lighting/overlay. Project to shift the runway to provide an aircraft run-off area of 300 feet.

— New LED runway and taxiway edge lighting, new runway end identifier lights(REILs).

— New asphalt and markings.

— New airport terminal parking lot.

“With these monies from the FAA and KY Department for Aviation, we’ll completely transform the Fleming Mason Airport, making it safer, more efficient as well as more user-friendly,” McNeill said. “These funds will enable the new hangar space, which we’ll utilize with MCTC to host an Aviation Mechanic Training Program that will bring 100s of new visitors to Fleming-Mason per year. Additionally, these students will have the ability to learn a high-paying skill here, and possibly commute to CVG or Bluegrass or a myriad of other places to work. The impacts are endless.”

“I am especially excited about the partnership between MCTC and the airport board to provide space for the new Aviation Mechanics Program. This educational arrangement for our region is huge in the efforts to provide our families with the best career opportunities,” Maysville Mayor Debra Cotterill said.

Reconstruction of the airport terminal parking lot will entail the installation of a new drainage system, as well as rerouting electric, water, and data cabling to the new hangar and surrounding airport buildings, according to McNeill. The initial grant agreement provided from the state aviation department was based on a construction estimate prior to receiving bids. That amount, including engineering services, was estimated at $1,250,000.00. When bids were opened in February of 2022, however, the construction estimate was exceeded by $552,203.96. This can be attributed to the rise in material costs over the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, the Department of Aviation amended its grant agreement to the airport board to award the project, for a total of $1,802,203.96, he said.

“The Fleming-Mason Airport Board is very appreciative of the state’s support of its airport on this project. Typically, state-funded grants do not require a match and this project fell under that condition. For no local cost, the airport will receive a brand-new maintenance hangar and parking lot with the ability to attract higher education students to the area via education initiatives. This effort will bring Maysville to the forefront of aviation education in the state of Kentucky,” McNeill said.