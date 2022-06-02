The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts kicks off its 35th Anniversary class this summer with a class doubled in size from previous years, thanks to supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education.

Growing from 256 students to more than 500 students, the tuition-free program will take place over two consecutive three week sessions (Session 1: June 12 – July 2; Session 2: July 10 – July 30) with students divided into each. Both sessions will take place at The University of Kentucky this summer.

Among students selected to attend this year’s GSA are Mason County students Claire McGuire in creative writing, Sarah Gerhard in vocal music and Isabella Martinez in visual arts. Lewis County student Summer Pettit and Bracken County student Annalee Whitten will both attend for visual arts.

During the three-week program, student-artists from 71 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film+Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

Since 1987, nearly 7,250 rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.

“We have learned a lot about the resilience of the arts during the past couple years,” said Nick Covault, executive director of GSA, and GSA Alumnus (Class of 2002, Vocal Music). “What we also discovered was that through passion and energy, these young students are willing and ready to learn under any circumstance. We are once again excited to welcome them – and twice as many – to GSA this summer.”

GSA was approved for $2,850,000 from the American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Summer Enrichment funds (Office of Teaching and Learning) to be awarded over a three-year period. Federal ESSER funding was provided to state education agencies as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The $2,850,000 ESSER grant covers 43 percent of the expanded GSA program, with an additional 32 percent ($2,121,746) financed by private sources, and the remaining from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Kentucky Performing Arts and program administrators are working to secure additional funding, including fundraising, to allow for the program to accommodate 500 students after the three-year grant term ends.