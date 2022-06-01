AUGUSTA — The Augusta Art Guild’s 21st Annual Art in the Garden will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Always held on the first Saturday in June, this premier event showcases over 50 local and regional artists displaying their work along the banks of the Ohio River in historic Augusta.

In addition to showcasing exceptional art and artists, there will be a children’s activities tent, local cuisine, and the opportunity to peek into a few of the beautiful gardens that line West Riverside Drive. Starting at noon, acoustic musicians are invited to bring their instruments and sit in on one of the three open music jams (bluegrass, folk, dulcimer) hosted during the event.

The exhibitors’ work is anonymously judged during Art in the Garden. Two $500 Best in Show Awards are presented to artists with the finest 2D and 3D art. This year, the Augusta Art Guild has created a new $200 award – “The Marilyn” – for the Most Creative 2D or 3D Botanical Representation.

“’The Marilyn’ is named in honor of lifetime AAG member and longtime Art in the Garden chair, Marilyn Lustik,” said current co-chair Leah Frederick. “Essentially, Marilyn organized and kept this event alive for more than a decade. She is one of the main reasons it remains so successful to this day.”

A Welcome Booth featuring Art in the Garden swag and helpful volunteers is located by the end of the ferry ramp on Riverside Drive. There will also be a raffle booth, sponsored by the Augusta Art Guild, offering chances to win a bourbon basket, wine basket and Stay Augusta KY basket. The drawing of the basket winners will take place in the Augusta Art Guild gallery at the end of the event.

Admission to Art in the Garden is free and the event is pedestrian and pet-friendly. More details can be found at www.augustaartguild.com.