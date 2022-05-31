MAYSVILLE — The Maysville Rotary Club welcomed a special guest on Tuesday and regional T.V. news stations were there to film the event.

Minority Leader, U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell enjoyed a tasty meal with club members before he took the stage to discuss the nation’s current state of affairs.

After an introduction by Doug Hendrickson, McConnell, who has been a member of congress since 1985, joked about being the longest-serving senate leader. “I’ve been around a while.”

He then reminisced about visiting Maysville and the Rotary Club several times and plugged local tourism by inviting the out-of-area reporters and camerapeople to stroll downtown and pass by the Cox building, which he was instrumental in the rebuilding after the fire.

“It’s always good to be here,” he said.

McConnell thanked club members for the opportunity to represent Kentucky and talked about making a difference through service.

The senator cracked another joke, saying, “I’ve been a majority and minority leader, and the majority is better.”

After his opening statements, McConnell got down to business and dove right into the more sobering topics. “The American people are divided. The U.S. Senate is 50-50.”

Kentucky’s senior senator discussed working with Democrats to pass the major infrastructure package for the good of the American people and referred to an agreement between Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to repair the Brent Spence Bridge in Cincinnati without implementing toll charges, saying it was a tangible example of how Kentuckians benefited from bipartisan.

The senator also stated he wants to try to keep post offices open throughout Kentucky. “It’s important to the identity of smalltown and rural America.”

McConnell pointed out that the current condition of the country is not good, citing 40-year-high inflation, crime waves, and open borders. He admitted he liked Joe Biden personally but thought the president has not governed as a moderate as he said he would.

The senator considers the $ 2 trillion infrastructure bill the root cause of the wave of high inflation the nation is currently experiencing and acknowledged that everything costs more — from gas to groceries.

He went on to address the employment hurdles, fretting that dumping all that money into the economy caused adverse effects.

McConnell told the audience about how he tried to make reservations at a Louisville restaurant recently and that he wasn’t able to because there wasn’t enough staff to run the establishment that day. He also recognized that high inflation affects the poorest in society the most.

The subject turned to the crisis in Ukraine for a while as McConnell described how he’d visited the country a couple of weeks ago and met President Volodymre Zelenskyy. He praised the Ukraine leader and told the crowd that Pres. Zelenskyy was like Winston Churchill in a t-shirt, stating that Ukraine’s president used to be a comedy actor on a Ukrainian television series about government corruption. McConnell saw the irony in Pres. Zelenskyy’s own story and compared the Ukrainian leader to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

McConnell said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has been a problem ever since he gained control of the Russian apparatus. He went further to explain his own belief that NATO should be expanded to include Sweeden and Finland just as the two countries are poised to end decades of neutrality in Europe.

The senator said that Russians have lost more people in the first two weeks of the war with Ukraine than the U.S. lost in the 20 years of warring in Iraq and Afghanistan, and commented that Ukraine was putting up one hell of a fight. He also subtly chastized isolationist thinking within his own party. “I want to push back against that feeling,” McConnell said.

McConnell commend the Germans for changing their tune after becoming dependent on Russian oil, saying that they were stepping up and raising their defense spending above 2 percent of GDP in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

When discussing the U.S.’s two greatest adversaries, Russia and China, McConnell felt the situation in Ukraine has possibly given President Xi Jinping pause over Tawain, which the Chinese president has always coveted. The senator wondered if Xi thought it was worth the price since invasion into a sovereign country hasn’t worked out well for Russia.

“How it ends I don’t know. I don’t want to force a settlement the Ukrainians don’t want…Our mission is to send them anything that will shoot…and push back.” McConnell said.

Regarding the November primaries, the senator doesn’t believe Biden has good grades. He expressed confidence that the potential for success within his party is pretty good.

In his closing remarks, McConnell returned to an earlier theme of working together. “Look for things you agree on and we’ll make some progress.”

When he thanked everyone again for the opportunity to represent Kentucky, he added that he’d been doing the job so long that he likes to say he got his start as an apprenticeship to Henry Clay, which drew laughter from club members.

Following the senator’s speech, and on behalf of Maysville’s Rotary Club, President Rod Baker presented the senator with a mug.

McConnell did not take any questions from the press and he never mentioned the recent Texas school shooting before he left the Rotary building.