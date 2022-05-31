ALPHARETTA, Ga. —A 1989 MCHS graduate, Dale Jefferson was recently named the new Chief Executive Officer of VAS.

VAS is a global market leader connecting farmers with technology and the operating system of choice for innovative dairies. The company has been pioneering new solutions and technology for the agricultural industry for over 60 years and is a worldwide leader in farm management systems.

From seed to cheese, VAS supports farmers around the world through their herd and feed management solutions, milk recording and analysis, agricultural testing, consulting and more.

Prior to taking leadership at VAS, Jefferson was the general manager of Solentra Global, an international software and service business serving the grain supply chain sector. He also served as a director with CropZilla, a subscription software platform.

“The people in my company are the best in the world at what they do. My job is to support them. Building a positive culture in a company to achieve this is the single most important thing a CEO can do,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The Ohio State University and a master’s degree in chemistry from Princeton University.

Jefferson’s goal is to address the needs of a business within a discernible vertical market.

“This is software that is highly specialized and mission-critical for the end-users. I got my start in software with Bruce Carlson at Carlson Software in Maysville. I have been fortunate to work with many great people over the years,” he said.

Jefferson and his family currently live in Alpharetta, which is on the north side of Atlanta. They will be relocating to the Madison, Wisc., area at the end of the summer.

Jefferson’s ties to Mason County and Kentucky still remain strong. He returns to Maysville a couple of times a year to visit his mother who lives in town and his father has a farm on Tuckahoe Road. Jefferson’s daughter attends the University of Kentucky in Lexington, and he said, “It’s fairly easy to run to Maysville when my wife and I go to see her.”

When asked what guidance he can give to aspiring young business people, Jefferson advised, “You have to have drive. If you are complacent, you will be sidelined. Continue to learn at every step of your career. Finally, remember that you are probably not the smartest person in the room, so be quiet and listen most of the time.”