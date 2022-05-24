You can find the photograph of the 1814 image by French artist, Louis Montardier, of the ship, “Maysville,” as she sat off Brest, France in the KYGMC.

MAYSVILLE—Maysville boasts layer upon layer of intriguing history but seldom do locals talk about its shipbuilding past. With the placement of a new historical marker at Limestone Landing, that’s about to change.

In the early 1800s, shipbuilding moved inland due to the abundance of trees and accessibility of freight such as tobacco, whisky and grains. Situated on the Ohio River, Maysville was the perfect spot for a shipyard and soon became a major port in the early days of river transportation.

The sounds of hammering would have echoed throughout downtown Maysville from the bustling shipyard on Third Street, where locals worked alongside shipwrights from Philidelphia to construct ocean-going ships.

Shipbuilding is one of the oldest trades and it was a tough job. The vessels were built in open-air shipyards throughout the year, even in wintertime. The kind of tools used could be dangerous and sometimes boatbuilders were injured in the process. These tradesmen started out as journeymen and might have advanced to a master shipwright position.

The carpenters weren’t the only laborers in a shipyard in those days. Anchorsmiths were blacksmiths who forged the anchors and blockers set the blocks on which the ship was built. There would have been caulkers to seal the ship’s seams and riggers who fitted the sails and ropes used on a sailing ship. Because of Mason County’s hemp crops, the ropes for the ships would have probably been procured locally. And then there were the mastmakers. Their job was to construct the masts and spars.

C.J. Hunter IV, the Executive Director at the KYGMC, said that he believed at least 5 ships were built in Maysville between 1800 and 1805, including the “Maysville,” which launched in 1803. The city’s namesake had a multi-race crew of 10 that sailed to ports in Europe, Russia and Brazil.

Louis Browning, a KYGMC Trustee, was excited to see Maysville embrace its nautical past as the historical marker went up. “Limestone and Maysville was a major port on the river and not many people realize it,” Browning said.

The marker’s official dedication will take place this summer, but the project has been in the works at the KYGMC since 2019, after being delayed a couple of years due to the Covid Pandemic. According to Matt Wallingsford, the City Manager, Rotary Club members were the first to discuss placing the marker at Limestone Landing and the group will take care of the landscaping with the help of the city’s Master Gardener.

“We enjoy our joint efforts with the museum,” Wallingford said.

Hunter agreed. “We’re very glad to record this part of local history.”

A photograph of the pen and ink rendering of the 1814 image by French artist, Louis Montardier, of the ship, “Maysville,” as she sat off the coast of Brest, France can be found in the upstairs foyer at the KYGMC. Alongside the detailed photograph of the ship sporting a brighter colored American flag at the stern, flapping in the wind is a lovely original oil painting—The Maysville— by Steve White, revealing the ship with sails down and anchored off a quiet shore just as morning breaks.

For more information about Maysville’s shipbuilding past and to see the stunning images, please visit the KYGMC. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. The website is www.kygmc.org or you can call 606-564-5865.