MAYSVILLE — Murals are fun to look at and they beautify building walls that used to go unnoticed. They can also attract new businesses into an area and boost the economy. Maybe the most beneficial aspect of murals being displayed in public spaces is that they provide the opportunity to tell the community’s story through colorful pictures.

Studies show that where there are murals, foot traffic is increased and a unique tourist experience is created. A town gives a nod to its local artists as the walls of otherwise tired buildings come to life.

Traditionally, murals were intended to be pleasing to the eye, but they’ve also become a medium for political or social commentary, adding to a town’s historical record.

Maysville is lucky to have a variety of stunning murals downtown, and adding to that tradition will be an inspirational new one on 4th Street at the corner of Plum Street. The mural is enormous, stretching the length of the entire retaining wall, and the blue and orange colors really make it pop. Designed by Kelcie Johnson of CIE Designs by Kelcie J, it’s a striking display of the accomplishments of 26 prominent Mason County African American residents.

Big things are on Johnson’s horizons, but she wanted to start in her hometown. “I plan to go out of state to get gigs in the future, but I’ll never forget my home.”

Johnson has always loved art and even as a little girl, she knew she wanted to paint and be an artist. Because of health issues, she stayed home a lot during her school days and started drawing. Her passion grew and in high school, she was encouraged to try different artistic mediums by her art teacher, Stephanie Martinez. When Johnson went to Morehead State University, she wasn’t a huge fan of painting, but her professor, Gary Mesa-Gaibo, challenged her with the Vermeer painting technique—using an optical device to project an image onto a flat surface—and she discovered that she loved it and wanted to create what she calls “big” art.

A relative had faith that Johnson would indeed go on to make big things with her art and bought Johnson a projector to help her achieve her goals. Johnson’s first mural was for Bethel Baptist Church. This opportunity cemented her interest in murals and she was hooked.

Johnson agreed that part of the allure is that her paintings will be seen by the public for many years to come. “It’s an immortal type of thing.” She went on to say, “I’ve met so many great people who stopped by to see me working on the mural.”

Johnson was honored to be nominated and selected by the community to create the 4th Street mural. “I didn’t take part in who was picked to be on the mural because I didn’t want it to come off as biased. The families took care of that and my dad is one of the people who are up there.”

Since Johnson didn’t nominate or vote for anyone to be on the mural, she was impressed that her father, George Jones, made the list. “Honestly, it was awesome. I didn’t realize how much we looked alike until I had to paint him. Self-portraits are normally hard for me, I’m not sure why. All in all, it was challenging but definitely rewarding. I’m sure he’d be happy with the end result.”

For the mural on 4th Street, Johnson chose the colors blue and orange because the artwork would be easier repaired by future generations as the mural naturally weathered.

Johnson started the mural last September and hopes to have it completed soon, but explained the constraints of painting outdoors. “It’s a tedious process and very dependent on the weather. I can’t paint under 55 degrees or if it’s rained in the past couple of days.”

The paint Johnson is using is a special exterior acrylic paint that she procured from Sherwin Williams. “I have to let the paint sit for a while before I can add the second layer.”

Another job Johnson recently completed was for the El Caminante restaurant in Flemingsburg where she masterfully painted three very different scenes. Showcasing her versatility and creativity, Johnson managed to make images depicting Disney’s The Lion King, a pastoral view and Jesus fit beautifully together in the restaurant setting.

When Johnson isn’t painting big pictures, she’s a graphic designer. CIE Designs by Kelcie J is the one-stop go-to place for all of your artistic branding needs. “I love the creative process and if you want to start a business, I can help with your branding, logo design, find your shirt vendors, and a party planner. I do it all.”

Johnson is grateful for the mentors who have encouraged her in her life and wants to give back. “I’d love to mentor a young person who’s interested in art but isn’t experienced, to give them the experience they need. I understand the struggle and I’m here to lay the blueprint for someone else.”

Not only does Johnson get to do her dream job, but she’s also making a positive impact with her artwork by encouraging nostalgia and pride for the community she grew up in and loves dearly.

Johnson has big ideas for future Mason County projects and has her sights set on the retaining wall on 5th Street. She hopes this article will inspire others to dream big with her.

If you’d like to contact Kelcie Johnson about a mural or hire CIE Designs by Kelcie J for your next project, you can email her at [email protected] or call 606-375-2425. You can also view Kelcie’s portfolio at ciedesignsbykelcie.wixsite.com and her paint kit website at www.ciepaints.com.

The following is the list of the fascinating and inspirational people displayed on the 4th Street mural:

Professor William Houston Humphrey (1880-1958). Humphrey was the first principal of John G. Fee Industrial High School. He is remembered as the administrator who oversaw the school’s greatest achievements (1929-1949).

Ida M. Ross (1890-1974). Ross was the driving force behind the building of a one-room schoolhouse for African-American children in Minerva in 1925, where she taught for 42 years. After integration in the 1950s, the building became a community center and she went on to teach in the Mason County School System. She received her AB degree from Kentucky State College and her Master’s degree from Morehead State University where she was one of the first two African-American women to attend. She served on the board of the National Committee of Human Race Relations, was a member of the National Council of Negro Women, served as president of the alumni group at Kentucky State College, and secretary of the Sub District of Women’s Society of Christian Services.

Florence K. Morton Norman (1894-1944). Norman grew up on East Fifth Street. She served as president of the National Council of Negro Women. She also attended Howard University and the Jenifer Business College and managed the Washington Business Institute in D.C. She was employed as a secretary to Carter G. Woodson at the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History and was married to musician/arranger Fred Norman.

Theodore M. Berry Sr. (1907-2000). Berry was born in Maysville, KY to a white father and an African American mother. Berry was the first African American graduate of Woodward High School in Cincinnati, OH. He earned his law degree from the University of Cincinnati. Berry was also a civil rights attorney with the NAACP. He was elected to the Cincinnati City Council in 1950 and as vice mayor in 1955, then became the city’s first African American mayor in 1972.

Amo Peters (1912-2010). Peters was the first black nurse at Hayswood Hospital where she rose to the position of night nurse in charge and coordinator for information and referral services. She was chair of the Human Rights Commission and organized a civil rights march in Frankfort. At Bethel Baptist Church she was a Sunday school teacher. She was also the president of the senior choir and Women’s Missionary Society, a trustee of the administrative board at Bethel Baptist and a Maysville Housing Authority board member for 20 years. Peters was a member of RSVP, Buffalo Trace Aging Council, Red Cross Board, MLK Scholarship Fund board, Licking Valley Handicap Board, Comprehend Foster Grandparents board, Buffalo Trace Senior Olympics Steering Committee, and volunteer for Hospice of Hope.

Ethel Foley (1914-2007). Foley taught for 39 years at Fee High School and two at Maysville High School. She also served on the Board of Regents of Morehead State University for a four-year term beginning in 1980. She was a member of Haven’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Washington and was vice president of Maysville District United Methodist Women and a volunteer in the Literacy Program. She was president of the Old Church Museum Board in 1991, a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program Board of Directors, and a member of the Maysville-Mason County Bicentennial Commission and Old Washington Board.

William “Doc” Perry (1916-2000). Perry made his mark throughout Maysville by painting signs, graphics, and advertisements on buildings, vehicles, and business windows, including the original Welcome to Maysville mural on the floodwall.

Frances Perry Hall (1920-1984). Hall was a social service aide who was so highly thought of at the local and state level that she was named to two statewide task forces: one on homemaker policy and the other on policy for the protection of children. In 1978, the Bureau for Social Services awarded her a meritorious raise. She also served on a number of local boards, including Buffalo Trace Family Planning, Head Start Council, the Council for Handicapped and Mason Manor.

Charlton Fields. In 1940, Charlton Fields was listed in a group of African-American teachers in Mason County in the Notable Kentucky African American Database. He was also pictured as a teacher at Rosenwald School from 1954-to 1955.

John Fields was a teacher and coach at Fee High School, and he coached the boys’ basketball team that was state runner-up in 1952.

E.M. Clement was the coach of the Fee High School girls’ basketball team that won state champions in 1933 and 1934.

Arthur Tipton served on the Maysville Housing Commission until appointed to the City of Maysville Board of Commissioners in 1967 to complete the unexpired term of Ernest Heinisch. He was sworn in on June 29, 1967, and served through December of that year.

Joseph W. “Sapp” Humphrey owned Joe’s Barbershop on 4th Street for over 30 years. He served not only Maysvillians but customers from Flemingsburg, Ripley and Georgetown, OH. His business was also a social gathering place for black men of all ages in the community.

Dave Ross was the owner and proprietor of the only black funeral home in Maysville. He provided funeral services for the local black community before white-owned funeral homes would do so and continued offering care to grieving families into the 1980s.

Jerry Gore (1947-2016). Gore was an Underground Railroad historian and also a founding member of the National Underground Railroad Museum, Inc., the Freedom Time Company, and the Kentucky Underground Railroad Association. He was a consultant on the history of the Underground Railroad for a number of projects and programs and was featured on the History Channel’s “Save Our History: The Underground Railroad.” He was the great-great-grandson of Addison White, a famous Ohio fugitive of the Underground Railroad. In 2012, Gore was the recipient of the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Award.

George Jones was a man wearing many hats. He was a marine veteran, carpenter, electrician, plumber, and an award-winning painter. He created local holiday attractions and repaired and painted business fronts and displays. He graduated from John Fee High school, where he played on the basketball team. Despite an accident that prevented him from playing, he was drafted into a pro softball league. He was also known for his community assistance and mentorship.

Kathy Lofton was a Mason County school teacher for 27 years and a substitute teacher for 11 years. She was a community servant and her involvement with the community ranged from a churchwoman, a United board member, a reach-out volunteer, and a Mason County library board member. She also took part in the MCTC human rights committee, Jerry Gore’s Scholarship committee, Whose Who Among American Teachers, and the Hayswood foundation. She somehow found time to be an after-school tutor, Sunday school teacher, and frequently volunteered for BJ’s gift-giving.

Pat Moore, who died in 2002, was a regional Hall of Fame basketball player from his years at Maysville High School who shared his knowledge of the game to the benefit of young people in the community through the organization of summer basketball leagues that helped mold their character as well as talents. He was also instrumental in continuing the Dirt Bowl experience for the Maysville community by way of 3-on-3 tourneys at “Jack’s” and then on to 5-on-5 tourney’s ending up in the Mason County Girls Gym, the former Maysville High School gym. He was someone who could be called on for service by local charities. He worked at Comprehend, Inc. in the Big Brother, Big Sister Program, and in 2001, he became a member of Hayswood Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Dr. Robert French was born in 1958 and was the first African-American dentist in Maysville. He attended May’s Lick Negro School before transitioning to the Mason County School System. He went to Maysville Community College for a year before continuing at Historically Black College, Kentucky State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. He received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine Degree from the University of Kentucky in 1980 after which he opened a practice in downtown Maysville. He has been a member of the Mason County Health Department board as well as 25 years on the Comprehend board on which he served a term as chairperson. He provided dental screenings for children in the Head Start Program and was an active member of the Ambassadors, an African-American men’s community service club.

Gwendolyn French, who was born in 1924, was an alumna of May’s Lick Negro School and John Fee High School where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. She pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the Kentucky State University. She taught eight grades at the Rosenwald one-room schoolhouse in Washington, Kentucky, and later transferred to the Rosenwald May’s Lick Negro School where she taught 4th and 5th grades until Mason County Schools were fully integrated in 1961. While instructing at the May’s Lick Negro School, she was the first African American from Mason County to attend the University of Kentucky to complete her teacher’s certification. After integration, French wished to continue teaching in her major (Home Economics) at the integrated Mason County High School, but since Home Economics was an elective course the school board believed the white students would not elect to take the course if instructed by an African American Teacher. Instead of instructing Home Economics, Mrs. French became Director/Administrator of the Mason County School Lunch Program. The School Board was already familiar with her capabilities due to her persistent lobbying of the Board to place a cafeteria in the Mays Lick Negro School, which was the only school in the county system that did not have cafeteria service for the students. While engaged as Director, she completed her Master’s Degree in Supervision/HR at Morehead University. During her 47-year career of teaching and as Director of the School Lunch Program, she was an exemplary professional who paved the way for many. When Mrs. French retired as Director of the Mason County School Lunch Program, her duties/responsibilities (financial management, controlling bidding processes, hiring & managing employees, as well as developing the school menus) were redistributed to three different positions.

Ron Rice served in the U.S. Air Force as an MP and a police officer with Maysville Police Department. After retirement, he became assistant chief of police under Chief Kent Butcher, and then the first African-American police chief in Maysville.

Lyda Lewis was born in 1948 and was the first African American homecoming queen at Morehead State University, or any Kentucky college, from which she graduated in 1970. She also won the title of the first African-American Miss Kentucky (1973), and the third African American to compete in the Miss America Pageant—the first from a Southern state. She signed a modeling contract with the Ford Agency and worked as a model and an actress during the 1970s and early 1980s.

The Brickhouse Band performed from the late 1970s into the early 1980s and was comprised of the Lewis family—Barry Lewis, Alice Thomas, Richard Marshall and Hobert Gregg. They played locally in Maysville at the Ramada Inn and at proms as well as Cincinnati, Frankfort and even the Beverly Hills Super Club.